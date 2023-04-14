Teenage girl rescues dog from water pipe

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After taking her dogs out to use the bathroom, one of them came up missing and that is when Chloe Hall, 17, of Floyd County community Bypro tried to find her.

Chyna, 4-month-old Belgian Malinois fell into a water pipe near their home.

The water pipe is approximately 100 to 200 feet long, and Chyna got stuck trying to get out.

Hall said she sounded close, but it was just the echo.

“With how loud she was being, we thought she was super close but no, a good 50, 60 feet down in there,” she explained.

She said it was one of the scariest moments of her life, thinking one of her bestfriends was gone.

“I genuinely thought we were going to lose her,” she said.

Even with the freezing cold water, she jumped in to save Chyna.

With water splashing everywhere, Chloe said she knew she had to keep going.

“And we were trying to get her out in every way possible and I just had to swallow back that fear and just keep on going,” she explained.

While trying to save Chyna, Chloe got stuck as well, but that did not stop her.

“And I just kept pulling her and I was honestly... I was at a point where I just could not go anymore but I had to get baby Chyna out of there,” she said.

Neighbors and friends came with ropes to try and pull both of them out and eventually, they were free.

Hall said they will have to keep an extra eye out for her.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in waste tank at WVa water treatment plant
Child hit by car at bus stop
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash.
Person on bike dies after being hit by vehicle
A man was injured and two others arrested after a shooting early Friday in Huntington.
Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 4-14-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 4-14-23
New book tells story of Joe Burrow through the eyes of his hometown
Athens County natives co-author Joe Burrow biography
Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection to a shooting that...
3 arrested after Huntington shooting
Tips for protecting your pets from pollen
Tips for protecting your pets from pollen
The story of Joe Burrow has captivated sports fans since his college days at LSU. When he...
Athens County natives co-author Joe Burrow biography