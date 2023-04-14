Tips for protecting your pets from pollen

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Proctorville Animal clinic has been busy taking care of pets dealing with symptoms many of us humans know all too well - sniffling, sneezing and itching from pollen.

“Dogs and cats both are prone to seasonal pollen allergies, and while it can be a devastating condition with scratching around the clock it’s devastating to the pet and the pet owner,” said veterinarian Dr. Mike Dyer.

He says the symptoms are usually easy to spot in animals.

“Pets present in a lot of different ways. Sometimes it’s all out skin itching, feet licking, another symptom we see is the allergy gets triggered and it shows up as ear disease,” Dyer said.

Dyer says there’s not a lot of ways to prevent pollen allergies, but there are tips and tricks to help your pet without resorting to medicine.

“Even if it’s just a cold water rinse after a day outside to reduce the pollen load on their skin,” he said.

If your pet’s skin does react, it’s important to keep an eye on any rashes to avoid any open or broken skin.

“The damage they cause by the allergy on their skin could create infections that could even go systemic, get in their bloodstream and be severe,” said Dyer. “That could be a devastating thing in the summertime. Combine that with heat and humidity, you’ve got the perfect storm.”

Treatment has come a long way, instead of harsh steroids, modern treatments include the use of monoclonal antibodies to help pets recover.

“A little bit more costly, but far more effective and a lot safer than it used to be,” Dyer said.

If you’re noticing any of these symptoms, you’re advised to contact your vet right away.

Another symptom Dr. Dyer says you can look out for in your pet is labored breathing.

Dogs and cats can get stuffy noses from allergies just like we can, but for them it’s even more dangerous.

