Weekend woes and wows

Spring weekend weather will keep us on our toes
By Tony Cavalier
Apr. 14, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday early evening,  showers and downpours in thunderstorms were crossing the region with a south to north passage. These cells are intent on cancelling many outdoor games. The big regional soccer tourney at Shawnee in Kanawha was in a lightning delay as of 6pm. The history of these storms included heavy rain, gusty winds and even a few spots in the Coalfields hearing the ping of pea-sized hail. So our week-long warm wave is being interrupted in a rowdy and rainy way.

The evening downpours will fade to run-of-mill showers after dusk with patchy fog forming overnight. Low 55. Saturday will start with a leftover shower in places then the day will turn partly cloudy. While a scattered afternoon thundershower will form, the lion’s share of the day will be dry and good for outdoor fun, including evening prom marches. Highs will manage the mid to upper 70s again.

Sunday’s weather looks quiet in the morning as the sun shines through an extensive cloud deck, The fast pace of the cloud will foretell of an afternoon thundersquall so again delays at Shawnee are likely before we can crown soccer champions!

Looking ahead to next week a chilly start with a fall-like look and feel to the sky will give way to a brighter and warmer second half of the wee. Early week highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s will lend to late week temperatures back into the 70s.

