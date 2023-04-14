W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after brush fire response

W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after brush fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after brush fire response(WHSV)
By Martin Staunton and Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Division of Forestry worker died Thursday evening while helping with a brush fire response near Montgomery, Gray Television affiliate WVVA has confirmed.

A member of the Fayette County Rope and Rescue Team told WVVA that the call came in at 6 p.m. for their help with the brush fire.

The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 near Montgomery.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

