W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after brush fire response

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Division of Forestry worker died Thursday evening while helping with a brush fire response near Montgomery, Gray Television affiliate WVVA has confirmed.

A member of the Fayette County Rope and Rescue Team told WVVA that the call came in at 6 p.m. for their help with the brush fire.

The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 near Montgomery.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.