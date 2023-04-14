W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after brush fire response
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Division of Forestry worker died Thursday evening while helping with a brush fire response near Montgomery, Gray Television affiliate WVVA has confirmed.
A member of the Fayette County Rope and Rescue Team told WVVA that the call came in at 6 p.m. for their help with the brush fire.
The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 near Montgomery.
Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.
