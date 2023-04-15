First Warning Forecast | Dodging showers this weekend

But it is far from a washout.
Forecast on April 15, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The dry stretch ended Friday as light showers in the morning became rowdy thunderstorms by evening. While showers remain in the forecast for the weekend, it is not a washout. Saturday will see isolated showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon with much of the day staying dry. Sunday’s rain and storm risk favors the afternoon hours as a cold front crosses. Temperatures remain warm this weekend as highs top out near 80 degrees both days, but the cold front brings a sharp chill-down on Monday. However, the warmth quickly returns by the end of next week.

Saturday morning starts with areas of rain favoring Ohio and spilling over into parts of Kentucky and West Virginia along the Ohio River. Elsewhere, patchy dense fog is being seen. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s.

Isolated showers fade later Saturday morning under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures rise to the upper 60s by midday.

Saturday afternoon stays partly cloudy, but the warmth and humidity combined with a low pressure system nearby may spark more isolated showers and storms. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Saturday evening sees an isolated shower risk early, followed by quiet conditions after dark. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and dry as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Patchy fog is possible.

Sunday starts with sunshine and just a small risk for a shower. The greater risk for showers and storms comes in the afternoon as a cold front crosses. Some storms may be strong enough to produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail. Temperatures rise to around 80 degrees then drop sharply after the rain arrives.

Monday will be much cooler under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures remain in the mid 50s.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday stay mostly sunny and dry. Wednesday’s highs will be around 70 degrees while Thursday’s highs jump to near 80 degrees.

Showers and storms return on Friday as high temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

