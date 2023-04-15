First Warning Forecast | More showers, storms on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The isolated nature of Saturday’s rain meant some locations saw some while others did not see a drop. Sunday will be different as a passing cold front brings the opportunity for more widespread showers and storms. Though a few sprinkles or a couple light showers are possible in the morning, it is the afternoon that is the expected time for precipitation as this is when a cold front will cross. Temperatures plummet quickly behind this front and stay rather chilled on Monday. But, the warmth quickly returns by the end of the week before another cool-down comes for the weekend.

Saturday evening sees an isolated shower/storm risk early, followed by quiet conditions after dark. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and dry as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Patchy fog is possible.

Sunday starts with sunshine and just a small risk for a shower. The greater risk for showers and storms comes in the afternoon as a cold front crosses. Some storms may be strong enough to produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail. Temperatures rise to around 80 degrees at midday then drop sharply after the rain arrives. By sunset, temperatures end up back in the 50s.

Monday will be much cooler and breezy under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated light showers are possible. High temperatures remain in the mid 50s.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday stay mostly sunny and dry. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s while Thursday’s highs jump to near 80 degrees.

Showers and storms return on Friday as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a couple showers. High temperatures only climb to the mid 60s.

