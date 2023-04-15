Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, April 17, in honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers who died in a training exercise.

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery A. Barnes and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary G. Esparza died on March 29 when two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County during a routine training mission.

The soldiers were assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell.

Funeral services for Barnes will be held at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Funeral services for Esparza will be held at Crosspoint Church in St. Louis, Missouri.

Both funerals will take place on April 17.

Governor Beshear encouraged Kentuckians, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in the tribute.

