Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog.

Pearl is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who is shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a $1 bill.

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for being the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida, and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl’s owner says her little pup is a bit of a diva. She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon while “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

