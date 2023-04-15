Morehead, Spradlin agree to contract extension

MOREHEAD Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off its first Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title, Morehead State and head men’s basketball coach Preston Spradlin have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Spradlin led the Eagles to their third consecutive 20-plus win season.

The Floyd Co. native has been at Morehead nine seasons, the past six as the full-time head coach.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.