Morehead, Spradlin agree to contract extension

Men’s basketball coach extended through ‘26-27 season
Morehead St. coach Preston Spradlin agreed to a contract extension that runs through the...
Morehead St. coach Preston Spradlin agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOREHEAD Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off its first Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title, Morehead State and head men’s basketball coach Preston Spradlin have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Spradlin led the Eagles to their third consecutive 20-plus win season.

The Floyd Co. native has been at Morehead nine seasons, the past six as the full-time head coach.

