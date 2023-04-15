Morehead, Spradlin agree to contract extension
Men’s basketball coach extended through ‘26-27 season
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOREHEAD Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off its first Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title, Morehead State and head men’s basketball coach Preston Spradlin have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
Spradlin led the Eagles to their third consecutive 20-plus win season.
The Floyd Co. native has been at Morehead nine seasons, the past six as the full-time head coach.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.