Person injured in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

It happened around the 1200 block of 28th street late Friday night.

Dispatchers say the victim was shot in the leg and EMS took them to the hospital for treatment.

