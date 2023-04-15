Person injured in shooting

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

It happened around the 1200 block of 28th street late Friday night.

Dispatchers say the victim was shot in the leg and EMS took them to the hospital for treatment.

We’re working to learn more details.

