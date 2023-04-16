Brief chill-down on Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A strong cold front that crossed Sunday afternoon brought showers, storms, gusty breezes, and a sharp drop in temperatures. Even after the rain exits, the breeze persists as chillier air continues to ooze in to the region. Monday morning’s temperatures end up in the 40s then will struggle to get out of the 50s during the afternoon. However, warmer air quickly comes back as temperatures steadily warm each day to the 80s by Thursday. Then, another chill-down with a risk for showers and storms arrives in time for the upcoming weekend, and this one may not be so brief.

Showers and thunderstorms push off to the east through sunset Sunday evening. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s by midnight with a stiff westerly breeze.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Sunday night with a continued breeze and spotty light rain showers or sprinkles. Low temperatures fall to the low 40s.

On Monday, the sky will be mostly cloudy a majority of the day. Spotty light rain and/or sprinkles are possible throughout the day, especially for locations north of I-64. For the afternoon, clouds break for sunshine across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees there but stay in the 50s elsewhere. A stiff westerly breeze blows around 10 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny everywhere and more pleasant temperature-wise with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. A breeze persists but will be a tad lighter.

Wednesday and Thursday stay mostly sunny and dry. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s while Thursday’s highs jump to the mid 80s.

Showers and storms return on Friday as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Saturday sees a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for a couple showers. High temperatures only climb to the mid 60s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Sunday as high temperatures continue to fall to the mid 50s.

