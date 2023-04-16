Invest 606 contest winners announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Seven local businesses gave their final pitches to Invest 606 judges on Saturday in Corbin.

The contest is focused on businesses and entrepreneurs located in the 606 area code.

The Flower Lady took the grand prize of $15,000.

Queen City Streams won the second place prize of $8,000.

Annie’s Frugal Finery finished in third place and took home $4,500.

You can watch the final pitch from each finalist below:

