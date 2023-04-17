East Carter High School named School of Excellence by ACT’s American College Application Campaign
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school students around the country are busy applying for colleges, and one school in our region is getting honored for their efforts to help kids further their education.
Amy Marvin with the Kentucky Education Higher Education Assistance Authority and Bill Billman with East Carter High School stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
