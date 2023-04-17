East Carter High School named School of Excellence by ACT’s American College Application Campaign

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school students around the country are busy applying for colleges, and one school in our region is getting honored for their efforts to help kids further their education.

Amy Marvin with the Kentucky Education Higher Education Assistance Authority and Bill Billman with East Carter High School stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Newspaper found in time capsule
100 year old time capsule opened
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

Celebrating National Library Week With The Kanawha County Public Library
Celebrating National Library Week with the Kanawha County Public Library
Lawn & Landscape Expert Brown Landscape Management 04/14/2023
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, April 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, April 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast