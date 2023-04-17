Gun found in Ripley High School student’s truck

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police are investigating after a gun was discovered inside a student’s vehicle at Ripley High School on Monday morning.

According to the Ripley Police Department, a firearm was found inside a truck on school property and a student was taken into custody.

Later, investigators learned the firearm was left in the truck by the student’s grandfather, who also owns the truck, the Ripley Police Department reports.

The case is currently under investigation and charges are pending, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Newspaper found in time capsule
100 year old time capsule opened
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
Celebrating National Library Week With The Kanawha County Public Library
Celebrating National Library Week with the Kanawha County Public Library
Lawn & Landscape Expert Brown Landscape Management 04/14/2023
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
East Carter High School Named 2022 School Of Excellence 04 14 2023
East Carter High School named School of Excellence by ACT’s American College Application Campaign