Kentucky mom now facing charges in connection with death of child

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky mother is now facing charges in connection with the death of her young daughter, Amoura Smallwood.

The mother’s boyfriend, Jordan Taylor, was initially charged. However, the prosecutor says the mother is to blame as well.

The Whitley County grand jury met earlier in April, and Monday the indictments they agreed to return were read in open court.

Jordan Taylor, who was arrested after 3-year-old Amoura died at the hospital, was indicted on murder, sodomy and strangulation charges. However, right after that indictment was read another was read for Amoura’s mother, 20-year-old Alexandra Ward, who was sitting in the front row of the courtroom.

She, along with other friends and family in court, showed clear shock and surprise when a deputy sheriff took Ward out of the courtroom in handcuffs and took her to the sheriff’s office for processing.

She is facing complicity to commit murder and strangulation charges.

“In Kentucky, you have an affirmative legal duty as a parent to protect your children and keep them from harm. In addition to being a moral duty, it is a legal obligation,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling. “Parents that fail to protect their children from suffering and consequences like this are liable for the crime like they committed it themselves.”

Bowling says he has never seen a child abuse case like this one. He says there was evidence, and the grand jury agreed, that Ward took no effort to protect her daughter.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the case with assistance from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office.

