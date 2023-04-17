Man sentenced to prison for federal child pornography crime

(WABI)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who possessed videos and more than 1,000 images of child pornography stored on electronic devices was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Jason Robert Henthorne, 48, of Milton, was sentenced today to nine years and two months in prison, to be followed by 20 years of supervised release, for possession of prepubescent child pornography.

Henthorne must also register as a sex offender.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Newspaper found in time capsule
100 year old time capsule opened
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park

Latest News

Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV
Gov. Justice issues proclamation banning outdoor burning
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
WSAZ's Martina Bills speaks with Nate Webb.
Journey through Parenthood | Bullying issues at school and on social media