Queen of Clean | Removing deodorant stains from clothes

Removing Deodorant Stains from Clothes

About this tip: How to remove white deodorant stains from clothes while you are wearing them.

How to:

1. Rub the smudges with foam rubber from a padded hanger or a dryer sheet. Do you have a dry microfiber cloth? Then rub with it. If you don’t have any of those things available, you can even rub the fabric of your shirt against the stain to loosen the residue.

2. In a really tough situation after you have rubbed while it’s dry, you can dampen a microfiber cloth and rub with that.

3. Before you launder the garment, pre-treat with your favorite laundry spotter.

Why It Works: The gentle abrasion of all of these items will rub off the stain without damaging the garment.

