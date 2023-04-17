Rockslide closes portion of Route 85

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rockslide is blocking a portion of Route 85 and part of a walking trail, according to the Boone County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials say as of 9 a.m., Route 85 and the walking trail between Benjamin Price Bridge and the old H&H Tax building are closed due to a rock slide with utility lines involved.

First responders are on scene working to clear the scene.

