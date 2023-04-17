Rockslide closes portion of Route 85

Emergency Management reports Route 85 and the walking trail between Benjamin Price Bridge and...
Emergency Management reports Route 85 and the walking trail between Benjamin Price Bridge and the old H&H Tax building are closed.(Boone County Emergency Management Agency)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rockslide is blocking a portion of Route 85 and part of a walking trail, according to the Boone County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials say as of 9 a.m., Route 85 and the walking trail between Benjamin Price Bridge and the old H&H Tax building are closed due to a rock slide with utility lines involved.

First responders are on scene working to clear the scene.

