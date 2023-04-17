School remembers former student who died after being pinned by vehicle

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nitro High School is mourning the loss of a former graduate.

Elizabeth O’Leary died after being pinned under a vehicle Sunday. She attended Nitro High School where administrators say she was a standout student.

“She (O’Leary) was in the National Honor Society, she was in our Math Honor Society,” Nitro Principal Jason Redman said. “(She was) very studious, and could discuss a variety of topics,” Nitro Teacher Andy Shamblin said.

Outside of the classroom, the school says O’Leary was a kind-hearted person, who went above and beyond for others.

“She (O’Leary), was everyone’s biggest cheerleader,” Nitro Teacher Abigail Goode said. “She brought a bright light to our hallways and to our school.”

Administrators said O’Leary will never be forgotten.

“She is one of those students twenty years from now I will not forget who she was,” Redman said.

