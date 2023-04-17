Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV

Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV in Cross Lanes, West Virginia(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for stealing a child’s size all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from inside a garage in Cross Lanes.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported Sunday in the 400 block of New Goff Mountain Road. Deputies say the incident actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was seen on camera heading toward Lakeview Drive/Goff Mountain Road.

Investigators say an unknown suspect got inside the garage by removing a window air conditioner. That person rummaged around inside before driving away on the ATV.

Deputies say the ATV is a blue, 2021 model year, unknown brand, 125cc four-wheeler. “It has an aftermarket LED lightbar mounted to the front and cargo racks on the front and rear,” according to the release.

Anyone who has seen the ATV or has video surveillance that may help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office or 911.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Newspaper found in time capsule
100 year old time capsule opened
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park

Latest News

Man sentenced to prison for federal child pornography crime
Gov. Justice issues proclamation banning outdoor burning
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
WSAZ's Martina Bills speaks with Nate Webb.
Journey through Parenthood | Bullying issues at school and on social media