Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The death of a teenager is under investigation by Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies after an incident that left the teen pinned by a vehicle on Sunday, April 16.

Deputies responded to a home along Lakeview Drive in Nitro just after 1 p.m. and discovered an overturned Hyundai Elantra and the body of a young girl nearby.

Deputies determined Elizabeth O’Leary, 19, of Nitro, was partially inside the vehicle when the vehicle began rolling down the steep driveway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen appeared to be holding the steering wheel, which may have caused the vehicle to turn and continue off the driveaway toward the hillside.

The vehicle struck a tree, pinning O’Leary, causing fatal trauma.

The car continued over the hillside and overturned a short distance away.

Investigators determined the initial cause of the vehicle starting its descent down the driveway was due to the vehicle transmission being left in “Drive,” with no parking brake set.

No other individuals were involved or injured.

