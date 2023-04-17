Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The death of a teenager is under investigation by Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies after an incident that left the teen pinned by a vehicle on Sunday, April 16.

Deputies responded to a home along Lakeview Drive in Nitro just after 1 p.m. and discovered an overturned Hyundai Elantra and the body of a young girl nearby.

Deputies determined Elizabeth O’Leary, 19, of Nitro, was partially inside the vehicle when the vehicle began rolling down the steep driveway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen appeared to be holding the steering wheel, which may have caused the vehicle to turn and continue off the driveaway toward the hillside.

The vehicle struck a tree, pinning O’Leary, causing fatal trauma.

The car continued over the hillside and overturned a short distance away.

Investigators determined the initial cause of the vehicle starting its descent down the driveway was due to the vehicle transmission being left in “Drive,” with no parking brake set.

No other individuals were involved or injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Newspaper found in time capsule
100 year old time capsule opened
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

Gun found in Ripley High School student’s truck
Celebrating National Library Week With The Kanawha County Public Library
Celebrating National Library Week with the Kanawha County Public Library
Lawn & Landscape Expert Brown Landscape Management 04/14/2023
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
East Carter High School Named 2022 School Of Excellence 04 14 2023
East Carter High School named School of Excellence by ACT’s American College Application Campaign