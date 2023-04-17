Video shows school break-in, teens steal bus

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - On April 7th, two teenagers broke into Dawson-Bryant Elementary School in Coal Grove.

Superintendent Steve Easterling says they emptied fire extinguishers in the gym, stole a laptop, an iPad and a key to a school bus. The teenagers then drove the school bus all the way Highland County, Ohio, before being taken into custody by authorities the following evening.

WSAZ obtained surveillance video from Dawson-Bryant Elementary school that shows video inside the school and inside the school bus.

