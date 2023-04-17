Warmer days to return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday’s temperatures may have taken some time to get used to, especially after the warm weather as of late. The steady breeze certainly did not help. Fortunately, warmer air is in store the next few days, although there will be a couple chilled nights first. Then, another cool-down is looking likely for the weekend, combined with a risk for showers.

Cloud cover continues to break away from south to north Monday evening. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s by midnight with a lingering breeze.

Monday night sees a mostly clear sky. A lingering light breeze stirs hilltops and keeps temperatures around 40 degrees there and in urban locations. For sheltered valleys and rural hollows removed from the breeze, low temperatures drop to the mid 30s with patchy light frost possible.

Expect a full day of sunshine on Tuesday as high temperatures climb to the upper 60s. A lingering breeze combined with the dry air leads to an elevated risk for brush fires. Remember that spring fire season is still in full swing, so respect the burning laws in each state and any burn ban that may be in effect for a particular city or county.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear as low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 30s. Patchy light frost is again possible in sheltered valleys and rural hollows.

Wednesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Thursday’s high temperatures soar to the mid 80s with continued sunshine.

On Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky. A couple showers are possible, but the day trends largely dry as an approaching storm system has slowed down. This means Saturday is looking like the wettest day of the week as temperatures drop behind a cold front that crosses.

Sunday and Monday remain cool with highs in the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered light showers are possible both days.

