Warmer days to return

Afternoon temperatures climb to the 80s for the middle of the week.
Forecast on April 17, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday’s temperatures may have taken some time to get used to, especially after the warm weather as of late. The steady breeze certainly did not help. Fortunately, warmer air is in store the next few days, although there will be a couple chilled nights first. Then, another cool-down is looking likely for the weekend, combined with a risk for showers.

Cloud cover continues to break away from south to north Monday evening. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s by midnight with a lingering breeze.

Monday night sees a mostly clear sky. A lingering light breeze stirs hilltops and keeps temperatures around 40 degrees there and in urban locations. For sheltered valleys and rural hollows removed from the breeze, low temperatures drop to the mid 30s with patchy light frost possible.

Expect a full day of sunshine on Tuesday as high temperatures climb to the upper 60s. A lingering breeze combined with the dry air leads to an elevated risk for brush fires. Remember that spring fire season is still in full swing, so respect the burning laws in each state and any burn ban that may be in effect for a particular city or county.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear as low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 30s. Patchy light frost is again possible in sheltered valleys and rural hollows.

Wednesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Thursday’s high temperatures soar to the mid 80s with continued sunshine.

On Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky. A couple showers are possible, but the day trends largely dry as an approaching storm system has slowed down. This means Saturday is looking like the wettest day of the week as temperatures drop behind a cold front that crosses.

Sunday and Monday remain cool with highs in the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered light showers are possible both days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Newspaper found in time capsule
100 year old time capsule opened
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park

Latest News

WSAZ Monday Evening Forecast - Apr 17
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Apr 17
fwf
First Warning Forecast | A Breezy Cool-Down Today
fwf
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, April 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast