Alchemy Theatre getting ready for first show in new home

You can watch PVT. WARS this weekend and next weekend.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more information, visit: https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/

This is Alchemy Theatre’s first show in their newly opened space at the old Geneva Kent Elementary School in the Southeast Hills at 68 Holley Ave.

Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., this weekend and next.  

Tickets are $20 at the door, and Veterans and active military get in free.

