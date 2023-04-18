Benefits of making more playtime for kids

Dr. Tanya Altmann shares how safe playing is essential to the physical, social, and emotional well-being of children.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

According to a post-COVID study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health, kids are redefining the way they play, including wanting permission to play more and increasingly seeking a provided safe space to play.

Where kids see fun, adventure and an opportunity to explore, parents can look at the same thing and see dirty surfaces.

This has uncovered a play gap – where parents and kids both know the importance of play, but the way kids want to experience it has changed.

From creating a safe play zone for their imaginations to come to life to carving out daily dedicated play times that aren’t interrupted, kids are looking for parents to give them permission to say YES to play.

