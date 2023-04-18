Charleston Area Medical Center files letter of intent to purchase hospital

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Area Medical Center has filed a letter of intent with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to purchase a majority share of Charleston Surgical Hospital.

The medical center made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Existing management and employees will remain employed by CSH.

According to CAMC, the hospital will be named the CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital as part of the CAMC Health System.

CAMC says it will work with physician owners to expand services available to the community and provide additional capacity for specialty procedures.

CAMC has also filed a letter of intent with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to purchase the West Virginia OrthoNeuro physician practice.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
A community is mourning the loss of one of their own
School remembers former student who died after being pinned by vehicle
Protecting yourself and your pets against ticks
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
Gun found in Ripley High School student’s truck

Latest News

Alchemy Theatre getting ready for first show in new home
Alchemy Theatre getting ready for first show in new home
Race to end Racism with YWCA Charleston
Race to end Racism with YWCA Charleston
National Autism Awareness Month
National Autism Awareness Month
Stinkfest with The Wild Ramp
Stinkfest with The Wild Ramp