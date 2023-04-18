Charleston Area Medical Center files letter of intent to purchase hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Area Medical Center has filed a letter of intent with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to purchase a majority share of Charleston Surgical Hospital.

The medical center made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Existing management and employees will remain employed by CSH.

According to CAMC, the hospital will be named the CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital as part of the CAMC Health System.

CAMC says it will work with physician owners to expand services available to the community and provide additional capacity for specialty procedures.

CAMC has also filed a letter of intent with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to purchase the West Virginia OrthoNeuro physician practice.

