Charleston Mayor wishes Jennifer Garner a Happy Birthday, presents her with a key to the city

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin took some time out of her day Monday to wish Jennifer Garner a happy 51st birthday.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin took some time out of her day Monday to wish Jennifer Garner a happy 51st birthday.

The mayor also presented Garner, a Charleston native, with a key to the city.

Fellow Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore said on her syndicated show that Monday would be proclaimed as Jennifer Garner Day in the capital city of Charleston.

