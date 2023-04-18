County prosecutor: Discussion underway to remove sheriff from office

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Discussion is underway about the possible removal of Calhoun County Sheriff J. Warren Basnett due to alleged improprieties in office, according to Calhoun County Prosecutor Nigel Jeffries.

Jeffries said he met Tuesday morning with the Calhoun County Commission about the matter.

He said he and commissioners discussed issues including the following:

- On March 31, Jeffries said Sheriff Basnett participated in a career day event at Calhoun Middle/High School where the Sheriff’s Office brought in guns. Children were pointing guns at each other and filming it for social media. Jeffries says one child in particular was aiming and pretending to shoot one of the guns in a very unsafe manner under Sheriff Basnett’s supervision.

- The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office currently has no certified deputies. Jeffries says they had three in 2021, and as of this past December they had all quit due to various reasons.

- Sheriff Basnett posted an ad in a local newspaper about a “silent auction” where five used cruisers were available. In the ad, he told prospective bidders to show up with their offers. Jeffries said just one man showed up and paid $100 per cruiser -- getting all five for $500.

- Basnett allegedly violated civil service rules, including allegedly promoting a deputy to corporal without any of the required processes. No tests were performed to see if he was fit for the role and no others with similar experience were given a chance to even apply for the position, according to Jeffries.

- He said there was improper documentation of court orders being served. Jeffries says there have been instances where it was documented that someone had been served court papers - but they never were - and vice versa. Jeffries says there’s been at least one instance where a court proceeding had to be continued due to confusion over whether a suspect had been served or not.

Jeffries alleges the sheriff hasn’t properly provided court security. He says at one point, the Sheriff’s Department had an acting bailiff that had a significant limp due to a leg injury - meaning they would not properly be able to protect the public or carry out duties expected of bailiffs.

Jeffries says there are three processes to removing an acting sheriff:

- The County Commission can pass their own resolution.

- Jeffries can file a petition himself.

- Voters can sign a petition. They would need about 10% of the number of voters who voted for that office in the prior election.

