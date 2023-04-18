Herd falls to ‘Bama

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 14th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide used a 2 run home run by Bailey Downing to beat Marshall by a final of 3-1 in front of a record crowd of 2,768 at Dot Hicks Field. Herd pitcher Sydney Nester allowed just five hits and struck out eight Alabama players in the loss.

In the first game of the day, the Crimson Tide lost to Liberty by a final of 5-3. Former local softball star and Alabama graduate student Montana Fouts was able to pitch in both games and recorded the save against the Herd.

Here are the highlights from both games.

