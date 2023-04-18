Marshall softball welcomes #14 Alabama to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A huge, overflow crowd is on hand at Dot Hicks Field on Tuesday, April 18, as Marshall faces off against No. 14-ranked Alabama.

Liberty won game one over Alabama 5-3.

Former East Carter star and all American pitcher Montana Fouts came in a relief role and surrendered a 3-run homer.

The Herd and the Crimson Tide are set for first pitch at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It will be Marshall softball's 12th meeting against a ranked opponent at home. (WSAZ)

The Marshall Thundering Herd softball team is currently second in the Sun Belt Conference standings with an 11-2 league record, and a 36-5 mark overall.

It will be Marshall softball's 12th meeting against a ranked opponent at home, and its first since Kentucky came to Dot Hicks Field on March 20th, 2019. Tuesday will also mark the first trip to Huntington by an SEC school outside of the Wildcats.

A huge, overflow crowd is on hand at Dot Hicks Field for Marshall and #14 Alabama. (WSAZ)

