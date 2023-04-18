More women to sue W.Va. State Police for hidden camera system

More women to sue W.Va. State Police for hidden camera system
More women to sue W.Va. State Police for hidden camera system(WDTV)
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another pre-suit notice has been filed on behalf of five more women who say they were at the West Virginia State Police Training Academy when a hidden camera was allegedly in place.

It is an update to a WSAZ Investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by members of the West Virginia State Police.

The allegations were made in two anonymous letters sent to state officials.

One of those letters includes claims of a hidden camera system installed in the West Virginia State Police Academy’s women’s locker room in Institute.

We have been reporting about a number of notices sent to the state on behalf of women intending to file suit over the camera system.

The latest notice was received April 13 by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

