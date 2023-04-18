Multiple neighborhood fires in 8 days raises concern

A third abandoned structure fire in a Huntington neighborhood during an eight-day span is raising concerns with the Huntington Fire Department.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A third abandoned structure fire in a Huntington neighborhood during an eight-day span is raising concerns with the Huntington Fire Department.

“If you have multiple fires in the same area, that is an obvious indicator that something is wrong,” Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said.

Crews responded Tuesday to an abandoned structure fire in the 900 block of 26th Street. Last week, crews responded to two separate abandoned structure fires less than a mile apart in the same area.

“Any time you have a structure that has been abandoned and is that fully involved, it raises concern,” Fuller said.

Chief Fuller says the Huntington City Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fires.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
A community is mourning the loss of one of their own
School remembers former student who died after being pinned by vehicle
Protecting yourself and your pets against ticks
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast

Latest News

Reducing vaping in high schools
Wayne High School receives national award for reducing vaping within schools
MU ALABAMA SOFTBALL
A record crowd of 2,768 watched both games at Dot Hicks Field
Herd falls to ‘Bama
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation that bans outdoor burning until...
West Virginia burn ban in effect