Multiple neighborhood fires in 8 days raises concern

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A third abandoned structure fire in a Huntington neighborhood during an eight-day span is raising concerns with the Huntington Fire Department.

“If you have multiple fires in the same area, that is an obvious indicator that something is wrong,” Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said.

Crews responded Tuesday to an abandoned structure fire in the 900 block of 26th Street. Last week, crews responded to two separate abandoned structure fires less than a mile apart in the same area.

“Any time you have a structure that has been abandoned and is that fully involved, it raises concern,” Fuller said.

Chief Fuller says the Huntington City Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fires.

