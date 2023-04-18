Nice stretch continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday’s weather bounced back quickly after a cool and fairly cloudy Monday. Sunshine continues to dominate Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures keep climbing. Then, an approaching storm system brings the return of rain chances and cooler weather over the weekend. Saturday is looking like the wettest day as of now, with scattered showers lingering into Sunday. Overall, a cooler weather pattern takes hold for much of next week.

Some clouds have been moving across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Tuesday evening, but these are temporary and will break way after sunset. The rest of the region remains mostly clear. As the breeze lessens and the air remains dry, temperatures drop rather quickly to the mid to upper 40s by midnight.

Tuesday night sees a mostly clear sky with a light breeze. Low temperatures drop to the upper 30s on hilltops and in bigger cities but dip as low as the low to mid 30s in sheltered valleys and rural hollows where frost can form.

After the chilled start, temperatures soar to near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. The breeze will be lighter.

Sunshine continues on Thursday as afternoon temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s amid a stiff southwesterly breeze.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible later in the day across mainly western parts of the region. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Widespread showers are expected on Saturday and may last a good portion of the day. Temperatures start out in the 60s then drop sharply to near 50 degrees by sunset.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High temperatures only rise to the mid 50s.

Monday and Tuesday stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures reach near 60 degrees on Monday and the mid 60s on Tuesday.

