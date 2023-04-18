Race to end Racism with YWCA Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Join YWCA Charleston for the 7th annual Race to End Racism, a 5K Run/1 Mile Walk, on Charleston’s West Side on Saturday, April 29 at 9 a.m.

Following the race, join YWCA from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the inaugural Cultural Celebration to celebrate diversity and take a stand against racism.

The event will feature DJ Quam, ballroom dancer Korey Storm Brown, Xinos, and Fun Fitness Kids Club.

All proceeds benefit the YWCA Charleston Racial Equity & Inclusion Program.

