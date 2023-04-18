West Virginia burn ban in effect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As windy and dry conditions sweep through our region, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation that bans outdoor burning until further notice.

The conditions create the potential for forest fires.

The governor’s order makes it illegal to burn outdoors, including building campfires, burning debris, or starting a fire to warm up.

We spoke with campers who say they understand the severity of these weather conditions.

“If you start a fire here, you can burn a camper down. If you start a fire out there, you get many acres on fire. So, you have to use common sense,” William Turley said.

The following items are excluded from the restrictions:

Fires for the purpose of chemical production, where fire is essential to operation.

Fires for commercial land-clearing, such as mining, highway construction, and development: Provided, that a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Training fires conducted under the direct control and supervision of qualified instructors at a training facility operated by a fire department or government entity: Provided, that a permit for such training fires is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Fires for outdoor cooking conducted for fund-raising events and charitable organizations: Provided, that a water source capable of extinguishing the fire must be present and a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to the operation.

Liquid fueled gas grills, lanterns or liquid-fueled gas fire stoves.

