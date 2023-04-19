Boone Co. Prosecutor’s future in question

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County Commission President Brent Kuhn said Tuesday they are at a standstill when it comes to the future of the county’s top prosecutor, Donna Taylor.

Last month, West Virginia’s Lawyer Disciplinary Board brought five charges of misconduct against Taylor related to her time as County Prosecutor, including hiring her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor.

The commission voted unanimously shortly after the charges had been filed to bring articles of impeachment against Taylor.

“The documents, the papers have been served on Ms. Taylor and at this present time, we’re waiting on the Chief Judge Hoke to make his decision on how to proceed, and we have to allow this process to play out, this is certainly not a happy time to be going through this with the prosecutor’s office,” Kuhn said Tuesday.

“This is not a political witch hunt of any sort. This is simply, we were given evidence from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel and we followed through on reviewing that evidence, and we felt this was the proper course to protect the citizens of Boone County,” he said.

Kuhn said the prosecutor’s office has been doing its best to keep things as normal as possible as the investigation into Taylor moves forward.

“We’re hopeful that throughout this process, the business of the prosecutor’s office will be able to be maintained efficiently, you know. One thing a lot of times you find out in government, you hurry up and wait and that’s kind of what we’re in right now,” he said. We’re in a holding pattern. We just have to let this process play out.”

Taylor, who declined WSAZ’s request for an on-camera interview, is still serving as the county prosecuting attorney and she’ll stay in the position until she is either impeached or chooses to resign. Kuhn said the main goal of the commission now is to keep the public’s trust.

“It’s a sad day for the county, and it truly is. And I think, as a commission, it’s our duty to do what is right for the citizens of Boone County and we’re hopeful that throughout this process, the prosecutor’s office will be able to operate efficiently. and at the end of the day, we answer to the citizens, all elected officials answer to the citizens and we certainly cannot consider ourselves ... above the law.”

