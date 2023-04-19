Crash involving train closes state Route 2

By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 2 is closed Wednesday night in the Gallipolis Ferry area after a crash involving a train and a vehicle, West Virginia 511 reports.

The agency posted that news around 7 p.m., saying the incident happened at mile-marker 16.9.

There’s no word about possible injuries, but we have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

