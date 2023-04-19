Family’s music repair shop reopens after fire

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - They say music has the power to bring people together. Someone who preaches that message is Jim Webb, owner of his family’s music repair shop, “James E. Webb Musical Repair-Sales,” located in the Tomahawk area of Martin County.

Last year, their shop caught fire and they were forced to close.

After an outpouring of support from the community, their shop is finally back in business a year later.

“I just kind of hope that I can keep that going and have enough interest for people to actually come,” Webb said. “There’s one thing to get it back to this stage, but for folks to be able to come enjoy it for themselves ... be a venue for folks who want to come and be able to play music, I look very forward to that in the future.”

Webb says he’s getting several musicians together for a concert to kick off the reopening.

One musician you can expect to see is Webb’s buddy John Haywood.

“It’s going to be cool that we’re going to have some performances … I’m almost more excited for just the fellowship part of it all,” Haywood said.

The performances will be held beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday at James E. Webb Musical Repair-Sales in Tomahawk, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Protecting yourself and your pets against ticks
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
A community is mourning the loss of one of their own
School remembers former student who died after being pinned by vehicle
Charleston Area Medical Center files letter of intent to purchase hospital
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding

Latest News

Crash involving train closes state Route 2
Crash involving train closes state Route 2
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Video shows former Nicholas County bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Forestry worker laid to rest after accident
Forestry worker laid to rest after accident