Kate Boytek performs ‘Anywhere’ on Studio 3

Kate just started her tour.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

“Anywhere” is available now for streaming.

It is an incredibly personal song for Kate; the hook-laden midtempo track’s lyrics give a vulnerable, unvarnished, and ultimately empowering account of the final day Kate spent in her home as her marriage imploded.

You can follow along with Kate on her website, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Protecting yourself and your pets against ticks
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
A community is mourning the loss of one of their own
School remembers former student who died after being pinned by vehicle
Charleston Area Medical Center files letter of intent to purchase hospital
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding

Latest News

Vaping rates rising among teens and younger children
Vaping rates rising among teens and younger children
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare
Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare
Chesapeake High School Robotics Team
Chesapeake High School Robotics Team
Huntington High's 'Mamma Mia'
Huntington High’s ‘Mamma Mia’