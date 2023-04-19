Marshall softball hosts Alabama, draws record-breaking crowd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A record-breaking crowd of nearly 2,800 people watched the Marshall softball team host the 14th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama won 3-1 on a memorable, sunny day at Dot Hicks Field.

Montana Fouts, a former star at East Carter High School in Kentucky, pitches for the Crimson Tide.

Some fans had to get creative with how they were able to watch the game.

Fans could be seen watching from the top of Joan C. Edwards Stadium across 3rd Avenue.

Brynlee Smalley made the trip from Jackson, Ohio, and watched by peeking under the fence.

“I feel very lucky I’m at least able to see the game,” she said.

Smalley plays travel softball, and her coach is Montana Fouts’ father. Smalley dreams of following in Fouts’ footsteps and playing for Alabama.

“She’s very inspiring,” Smalley said.

Following the game, Fouts signed autographs and took pictures with fans lined up to see her.

“I’m always happy to play the game,” Fouts said, “but it’s really special just being back here at home and having my family and friends and all these little girls that I was once one of, so I’m really happy about that.”

After the loss, Marshall’s record is 36-6. The team is in second place in the Sun Belt Conference.

