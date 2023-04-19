Memorial services underway for W.Va. Division of Forestry worker
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Memorial services for a West Virginia Division of Forestry worker who died while helping with a forest fire response near Montgomery will take place on Wednesday.
Cody J. Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the fire, officials said.
The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 near Montgomery.
