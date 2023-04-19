Memorial services underway for W.Va. Division of Forestry worker

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Memorial services for a West Virginia Division of Forestry worker who died while helping with a forest fire response near Montgomery will take place on Wednesday.

Cody J. Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the fire, officials said.

The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 near Montgomery.

W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released

