Record crowd watches Herd softball battle #14 Alabama

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -On a bright, sunny day in Huntington, college softball was the showcase as #14 Alabama came to Dot Hicks Field to battle Marshall in front of a record crowd. 2,786 fans lined the stands and sat beyond the fence as the Crimson Tide beat Marshall 3-1.

Former East Carter star and All American pitcher Montana Fouts got a rock-star like reception in Huntington. She gave up a 3-run homer in a 5-3 loss to Liberty and wanted to make amends against Marshall in the second game.

Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester gave up five hits but a 2-run homer by Bailey Dowling in the 6th proved to be the game winner.

Camryn Michallas had two hits and Marshall’s only rbi in the 7th to make it 3-1.

Fouts then came on in relief to close it out for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide improved to 33-13 on the season and Marshall is now 36-6.

“What an exciting day to have Alabama and Liberty here,” Masrshall Head Coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “It was a great day for softball. Our sport is so much fun and these players deserve to be seen.”

