Record crowd watches Herd softball battle #14 Alabama

Crimson Tide, Liberty, Herd at Dot Hicks Field
Crimson Tide, Liberty, Herd at Dot Hicks Field(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -On a bright, sunny day in Huntington, college softball was the showcase as #14 Alabama came to Dot Hicks Field to battle Marshall in front of a record crowd. 2,786 fans lined the stands and sat beyond the fence as the Crimson Tide beat Marshall 3-1.

Former East Carter star and All American pitcher Montana Fouts got a rock-star like reception in Huntington. She gave up a 3-run homer in a 5-3 loss to Liberty and wanted to make amends against Marshall in the second game.

Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester gave up five hits but a 2-run homer by Bailey Dowling in the 6th proved to be the game winner.

Camryn Michallas had two hits and Marshall’s only rbi in the 7th to make it 3-1.

Fouts then came on in relief to close it out for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide improved to 33-13 on the season and Marshall is now 36-6.

“What an exciting day to have Alabama and Liberty here,” Masrshall Head Coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “It was a great day for softball. Our sport is so much fun and these players deserve to be seen.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Protecting yourself and your pets against ticks
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
A community is mourning the loss of one of their own
School remembers former student who died after being pinned by vehicle

Latest News

MU ALABAMA SOFTBALL
A record crowd of 2,768 watched both games at Dot Hicks Field
Herd falls to ‘Bama
Morehead St. coach Preston Spradlin agreed to a contract extension that runs through the...
Morehead, Spradlin agree to contract extension
Spring Valley gets a shut out and no-hitter on Tuesday night
T’wolves shut out and no-hit St. Albans