Security footage shows alleged exhaust fan theft at restaurant

An alleged exhaust fan theft was caught on camera
By Alex Jackson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington restaurant La Famiglia has been serving food for more than a decade.

The restaurant owners are now forced to deal with people executing their own takeout order, after security footage appears to show two people stealing an exhaust fan.

Owner Ralph Hagy tells us the fan is worth $1,600.

“No matter what you do or what type of business you run, it always impacts you when something is stolen from you,” Hagy said.

Hagy thanks his customers for working to help find who took the fan.

“It was amazing how many people put comments back saying they are sorry this happened to us, sharing the pictures with us, trying to help us identify who took it,” Hagy said.

WSAZ reached out to the Huntington Police Department about the status of their investigation, and we’re awaiting a response. Hagy tells us the fan has not been returned as of Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Protecting yourself and your pets against ticks
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
A community is mourning the loss of one of their own
School remembers former student who died after being pinned by vehicle
Charleston Area Medical Center files letter of intent to purchase hospital
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding

Latest News

fwf
First Warning Forecast
Security footage captures the alleged theft
Security Video appears to show exhaust fan theft
Man arrested after shots fired at car dealership
Man arrested after shots fired at car dealership
New initiatives aimed at expanding access to electric vehicles
New initiatives aimed at expanding access to electric vehicles