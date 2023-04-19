Security footage shows alleged exhaust fan theft at restaurant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington restaurant La Famiglia has been serving food for more than a decade.

The restaurant owners are now forced to deal with people executing their own takeout order, after security footage appears to show two people stealing an exhaust fan.

Owner Ralph Hagy tells us the fan is worth $1,600.

“No matter what you do or what type of business you run, it always impacts you when something is stolen from you,” Hagy said.

Hagy thanks his customers for working to help find who took the fan.

“It was amazing how many people put comments back saying they are sorry this happened to us, sharing the pictures with us, trying to help us identify who took it,” Hagy said.

WSAZ reached out to the Huntington Police Department about the status of their investigation, and we’re awaiting a response. Hagy tells us the fan has not been returned as of Wednesday evening.

