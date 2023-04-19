Semi slams into home after head-on crash

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Several people were injured Wednesday morning following a chain reaction crash that ended with a semi crashing into a home.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involving a semi and a car happened around 6:34 a.m. along State Route 7, north of Gallipolis.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer and a car hit head-on, which sent the semi off the left side of the roadway into a home along the Ohio River.

The car involved in the head-on crash came to rest off the right side of the road.

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was taken from the scene by the Gallia County EMS to a nearby landing zone to be flown to a hospital for treatment.

As the semi crashed into the home Wednesday morning, troopers say a woman sleeping in her bed was pushed down over the hill toward the Ohio River.

She sustained minor injuries, while a man fixing breakfast in the kitchen just feet away was uninjured, officials said.

State Route 7 was closed for nearly six hours while the scene was cleared.

According to troopers, the crash remains under investigation and charges against the driver of the car are pending for driving left of center.

