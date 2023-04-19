Video shows former Nicholas County bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated

Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
By Joseph Payton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In March, a Nicholas County bus driver was fired after being arrested on DUI charges.

The Nicholas County Board of Education said, on March 8, an aide with the school district called the West Virginia State Police to report bus driver Casey Dodrill after the aide noticed Dodrill was allegedly driving erratically while taking students home from Richwood High School and Gauley River Elementary.

According to the criminal complaint, a teacher’s aide called to report an incident where Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County School Bus 134. The complaint said Dodrill allegedly drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

WSAZ obtained video that shows Dodrill on his afternoon bus route. Tap on the video link for the full story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Protecting yourself and your pets against ticks
Tickborne illness now endemic in Northeast
A community is mourning the loss of one of their own
School remembers former student who died after being pinned by vehicle
Charleston Area Medical Center files letter of intent to purchase hospital
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding

Latest News

Crash involving train closes state Route 2
Crash involving train closes state Route 2
After a year of constant support from their community, the family's shop is back in business.
Family’s music repair shop reopens after fire
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Forestry worker laid to rest after accident
Forestry worker laid to rest after accident