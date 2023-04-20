Biden to deliver remarks at leaders’ forum on climate

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will convene the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Thursday.

The Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which was launched in March 2009, is intended to help create “dialogue among major developed and developing economies, help generate the political leadership necessary to achieve a successful outcome at the annual UN climate negotiations, and advance the exploration of concrete initiatives and joint ventures that increase the supply of clean energy while cutting greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the United Nations.

Participants include the United States and other G20 countries such as Canada, Brazil, Japan and the United Kingdom.

