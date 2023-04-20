‘Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice’ with Studio 301

You can watch 'Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice' Friday and Saturday at Foundry Theater.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dancing Through Wonderland tells the story of Alice, a very curious girl who, through her imagination, creates a very wacky world.

Following the White Rabbit, Alice takes a journey through this world and meets some very quirky characters like the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Caterpillar, and Queen of Hearts.

With a colorful set and groovy music, Dancing Through Wonderland is perfect for families of all ages who don’t take themselves too seriously!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 sent to hospital after train and car collide
Crash involving train sends 2 to the hospital, including child
Semi slams into Gallipolis home after head-on crash
Semi slams into home after head-on crash
WVSP respond to fatal accident in Lincoln County
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Video shows former Nicholas County bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated
Man arrested after shots-fired incident at car dealership
Man arrested after shots-fired incident at car dealership

Latest News

Packing for vacation 101
Packing for vacation 101
Microneedling with energy with Living Well Aesthetics
Microneedling with energy with Living Well Aesthetics
SunTan Swine BBQ competing in WV BBQ Throwdown
SunTan Swine BBQ competing in WV BBQ Throwdown
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
How to know when you may be ready to retire
How to know when you may be ready to retire