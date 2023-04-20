‘Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice’ with Studio 301

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dancing Through Wonderland tells the story of Alice, a very curious girl who, through her imagination, creates a very wacky world.

Following the White Rabbit, Alice takes a journey through this world and meets some very quirky characters like the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Caterpillar, and Queen of Hearts.

With a colorful set and groovy music, Dancing Through Wonderland is perfect for families of all ages who don’t take themselves too seriously!

