Firefighter injured during brush fire response

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A firefighter was injured Thursday evening during a brush fire response in the Poca area, Putnam County 911 dispatchers said.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries is unknown, but an EMS crew was dispatched to the scene.

The fire was originally reported around 5:20 p.m. in Raymond City area of Poca near the boat docks. That’s on the northern side of town.

It is unknown how many acres are involved. Crews from the Poca Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Other details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

