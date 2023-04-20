Man shares story of semi-truck crashing into home

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - We’re getting a closer look at the damage left behind following a chain reaction crash that led to a semi-truck smashing through a house.

The man who lives in the home, just north of Gallipolis, didn’t want to be identified but tells WSAZ he and his girlfriend are lucky to be alive after the wild event that left most of his house demolished.

He says he was in the kitchen making bacon, eggs, and fried potatoes around 6:30 Wednesday morning, when the semi-truck came crashing into his house, just feet away from where he was cooking. The microwave was knocked into him.

Part of the home along state Route 7 was sent spilling down the bank toward the Ohio River, including the bedroom where his girlfriend was sleeping.

He says she was buried under debris and rubble, and he dug through the destruction and managed to pull her out. Amazingly, her injuries were not too severe.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it all started when a car crossed the center line on Route 7 and collided head-on with the semi, and then the semi crashed into the house.

Neighbor Kathy Cox say it’s astonishing her friends were able to walk away from it all.

“It was just a miracle,” Cox said, “and I’ve got to say the Lord was with those people, because seeing the damage and how bad it was and with those people in it, it’s just a miracle from God they weren’t killed.”

The resident says he’ll be staying with his sister. He says he doesn’t think he’ll have the will to rebuild there, and maybe he’ll put a camper in the location.

He says insurance will not be covering the damage.

Highway Patrol troopers say the crash remains under investigation, and charges against the driver of the car are pending for driving left of center. That driver was flown to a hospital.

