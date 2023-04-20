Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan with R&D Senior Solutions

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Finding the right insurance plan isn’t always easy.

Ryan Skirvin with R&D Senior Solutions stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about the Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi slams into Gallipolis home after head-on crash
Semi slams into home after head-on crash
2 sent to hospital after train and car collide
Crash involving train sends 2 to the hospital, including child
WVSP respond to fatal accident in Lincoln County
Man arrested after shots-fired incident at car dealership
Man arrested after shots-fired incident at car dealership
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Alchemy Theatre's First Show Of The Season Open This Weekend
Alchemy Theatre’s first show of the season opens this weekend
Golf Tip Of The Week with Diamond Links Golf Course 04/19/2023
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast